HORD, James W. "Jimmy" Of West Roxbury, formerly of San Francisco, CA, Feb. 21, 2019. Beloved son of James E. and Alice Hord of San Leandro, CA. Loving brother of Candy and her husband Jay Miller of San Lorenzo, CA. Devoted uncle of Cherish Jiminez of Brentwood, CA and Jayson Miller of Martinez, CA. Loving companion of James Tooley, Jr. of Dorchester. Also survived by his loving friends and colleagues in the hotel industry on both the East and West coast. A Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 1pm – 4pm, at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, 25 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge, MA. All are welcome to attend. Jimmy was the General Manager at the Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel until 2013. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019