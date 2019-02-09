JOHNSON, James W. "Jim", "Judge" Of Malden, February 7, 2017. Born in Rocky Mount, NC, August, 3, 1935. Survived by his love and partner of 38 years, Roseann Nagle, his daughter Phoebe Morgan Rivenbark of Raleigh, NC; a brother Norman Johnson, his wife Nancy and their daughter Claire Johnson Hurry of Pittsboro, NC. He attended Rocky Mount High and Presbyterian Jr. College in Maxton, NC where he sang bass in the glee club and played basketball. He came from NC, but made his home in Malden. His home away from home was under sail on the Charles. Jim was a longtime member of the Ethical Society of Boston and spent many years working in the mental health field. He loved sailing on the Charles River, skiing at Loon Mt. and Wachusett Mt., spending time at his favorite Starbucks, attending water aerobics at the Malden WMCA and visiting Marblehead and Martha's Vineyard. He enjoyed visiting with his daughter and reminiscing childhood hijinks with his brother. Many thanks to his care team, and special thanks to his friend and physician, Dr. Charles Morris of Brigham & Women's Hospital. Jim did not want any fanfare or Funeral Service, just peace. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a memorial donation to Community Boating, Inc. or Bread of Life in Malden. Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home



