CASHEN, Jamie M. Of Needham, formerly of Hyde Park, April 16th. Beloved husband of Sandra B. (Byrne) Cashen; devoted father of Katie L. Cashen of Needham; son of Barbara M. (Lawless) Cashen of West Roxbury and the late Edmund L. Cashen; brother of Christopher E. Cashen of Dennis Port. Funeral from the P.E. Murray-FJ Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Center St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, at 9 a.m. followed by a Blessing in St. Ann's Church, Readville, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook www.pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-FJ Higgins
George F. Doherty & Sons
617-325-2000 West Roxbury
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019