Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Readville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMIE CASHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMIE M. CASHEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMIE M. CASHEN Obituary
CASHEN, Jamie M. Of Needham, formerly of Hyde Park, April 16th. Beloved husband of Sandra B. (Byrne) Cashen; devoted father of Katie L. Cashen of Needham; son of Barbara M. (Lawless) Cashen of West Roxbury and the late Edmund L. Cashen; brother of Christopher E. Cashen of Dennis Port. Funeral from the P.E. Murray-FJ Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Center St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, at 9 a.m. followed by a Blessing in St. Ann's Church, Readville, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook www.pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-FJ Higgins

George F. Doherty & Sons

617-325-2000 West Roxbury
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now