CAMPBELL, Jan Hazen (Dysart) It is with great sadness that the family of Jan Hazen (Dysart) Campbell announces her passing on September 12, 2018, in Punta Gorda, FL, surrounded by family and friends.



Jan grew up in Needham, and attended Beaver Country Day School, Lasell Jr. College and Shepard-Gill Nursing School. She practiced nursing at MGH in Boston, Cypress Community Hospital in Pompano, FL, and Newton-Wellesley Hospital in the CCU & ICU units, and later went into medical research at MGH.



Jan grew up attending the Christ Church in Needham, and as an adult became an active member and Assistant for Religious Education. More recently, she found a loving community at the New Day Christian Church in Charlotte close to her Florida home. Jan was an extremely talented needlework crafter and could often be found at Wellesley Needlepoint Collection, sharing her talents and lending a helping hand. She was a passionate gardener and served as President of Kalmia Garden Club. Her kindness and beautiful smile was a blessing to all who had the gift of knowing her.



She is survived by her two sons, Matthew and Parker Campbell; her granddaughter Skye Jordan; her sisters, Patty Dysart and Debby Hargrave (Malcolm); nieces and nephews. Jan was predeceased by her parents, Hugh Dysart, Jr. (1998) and Virginia (Hitchins) Dysart (2007) of Needham, and her husband R. Lawrence Campbell (2011).



Memorial Services will be held at the Christ Church Chapel in Needham on March 16, 2019, at 2pm. Donations in her remembrance can be made to Christ Church Youth Group and Children's Programs. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary