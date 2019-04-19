Boston Globe Obituaries
JANE (MURPHY) DIPALMA

JANE (MURPHY) DIPALMA Obituary
DiPALMA, Jane (Murphy) A longtime resident of Sudbury, died April 17, 2019 at Wingate of Sudbury.

Born April 25, 1932, in Boston to Thomas J. and Mary B. (Fitzpatrick) Murphy. Jane was the beloved wife of the late James J. DiPalma.

She was an Executive Assistant to the Dean of Framingham State College for many years and was influential in the creation of the Christa McAuliffe Center at Framingham State.

She leaves her sons, James J., Jr and his wife Janet of FL, David T. and his wife Joan of Milford, NH, Stephen J. and his wife Nancy of Natick, Richard P. and his wife Bobbie of Brookline, NH, Michael L. and his significant other Maria of Acton. Jane also was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed her 23 nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Duckett Waterman Funeral Home, 656 Boston Post Rd., SUDBURY, MA. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at our Lady of Fatima, 160 Concord Rd., Sudbury, MA. Burial will follow in Wadsworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christa McAuliffe Center at http://christa.org/donate/
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
