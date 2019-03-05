Services Solimine Funeral Homes 67 Ocean Street Lynn , MA 01902 (781) 595-1116 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Solimine Funeral Homes 67 Ocean Street Lynn , MA 01902 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Church 174 Humphrey Street Swampscott , MA View Map Resources More Obituaries for JANE COAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JANE T. (KENNEDY) COAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers COAN, Jane T. (Kennedy) A long-time Beverly resident, passed away on March 2, 2019, after a lengthy battle against Alzheimer's. She was 88 years old, and surrounded by loved ones in her final days. She was the loving and devoted wife of 64 years to John Thomas ("Jack") Coan, Jr. Jane was born in Lynn, and grew up in Swampscott. She was the daughter of Francis and Mabelle Kennedy. As a child she spent lots of time in her father's fish market, Puritan Fish, on Humphrey Street. She was blessed with an amazing group of first grade friends at St. John's the Evangelist in Swampscott. Those early years created a bond of friendship that lasted a lifetime; until recently the group would get together at least annually, and for each, it was a yearly highlight. Jane was a talented child and bright student. Highly respected by peers and teachers, Jane earned the distinction of class president both at St. Mary's High School and Emmanuel College. She was a skilled writer and an exceptional poet. Only recently, Jane's poems were discovered by her family, and in doing so uncovered one of Jane's great hidden talents. Making this more impressive, was that Jane wrote poetry in her "spare time" as a dedicated wife and mother. Jane's true devotion was to her family, and the life example she set as wife and mother was beyond compare. Jane married her love Jack Coan, at Swampscott's St. John's Church, on June 19, 1954, an event that triggered a lifetime together of love, happiness, laughter, and memories. Their marriage produced eight children, twenty-two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Jane's dedication to her family's care and well-being was legendary. Jane and Jack started their life together in New Rochelle, New York, and their young family quickly grew. They had four children, age 3 and younger, and together they lived in a one-bedroom apartment. While Jack supported the family financially, Jane took care of everything else, and was tireless in her efforts to raise her children. The family moved from New Rochelle to Beverly, Massachusetts in 1959, and four more children were born. It was there, as mother of eight, she would live for the next 57 years, selflessly caring for children and eventually twenty-two grandchildren. After her children had left home, Jane worked at St. John's the Evangelist School, in Beverly, where she was an Assistant to the Principal. In this capacity, Jane did everything; she loved the children, and they loved her. In the early 1980s, the federal government was considering ending the student loan program. Jane wrote a letter to Senator Ted Kennedy, stressing the program's importance; upon receiving the letter, Senator Kennedy invited Jane to testify in front of a Senate committee. Jane's efforts paid off as the committee voted to continue the loan program. With a life fueled by unwavering faith, nothing brought more joy to Jane than spending time with her family. She was at her happiest at family reunions as raucous laughter filled the air. Her radiant smile was full of warmth, and her heart's immense capacity for love was constantly on display. Jane made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world, and feeling the warmth of her loving smile was one of life's greatest gifts. Jane was predeceased by her loving daughter, Julia Coan St. Germain. She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughter Maura Colling and her husband Dennis; son Joseph and his wife Karen; son Thomas and his wife Amy; son Michael and his wife Trish; son John and his wife Martha; son Matthew and his wife Pam; son Stephen and his wife Jennifer. Her 22 grandchildren all adored Jane as their "Nana", and she recently had her first great-grandchild. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Connie Herlihy, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Phyllis Ericson and her husband Richard, Mabel Martin and her husband Tom, and Muriel Champion and her husband Tom; and sister-in-law of the late Richard Coan and his wife Cecelia, Mary O'Brien, and Robert Herlihy. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, March 8, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rt. 1A), LYNN, MA 01902. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11:00 am, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey Street, in Swampscott, MA. Burial will be in Swampscott Cemetery, with a reception to follow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John The Evangelist School, 111 New Balch Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries