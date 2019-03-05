ROCHE, Gertrude P. (McCormick) 19 year resident of Malden, formerly lived for 73 years in Charlestown, entered into eternal life on Monday March 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old. Gertrude was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Roche Sr. She is the loving mother of Joseph W. Roche Jr. and his wife Mary of Medford, Marianne Hudd and her husband Michael of Malden and Thomas E. Roche and his wife Cindy of CA. Dear grandmother of Maureen and Jeffrey Ruscio, Michael and Erin Hudd, Alyson Dacey and Christopher Dacey, Michelle and Brock Frederick, Caitlin Roche, Julie Roche and the late Joseph P. Roche. She is the beloved great grandmother of Brianna, Aaron, Madeline, Kristina, Julie and Connor. Daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Malone) McCormick. Sister of the late Theresa "Kay" Dunleavy, Thomas "Frank" McCormick, Mildred Sullivan, Mary Newbanks, John and Richard McCormick. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gertrude's funeral on Saturday March 9th at 9AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown followed by her funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown at 10AM. Her burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 4-8PM. Late member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Jude, Court Everett and Court Maplewood where she held a number of offices over the years. In lieu of flowers donations in Gertrude's memory may be made to the St. Francis De Sales Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, MA 02129



www.carrfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Apr. 5, 2019