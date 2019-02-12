Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JANET E. (KIELY) CLANCEY

JANET E. (KIELY) CLANCEY Obituary
CLANCEY, Janet E. (Kiely) Of Billerica, Feb. 11. Beloved wife of John G. "Jack" Clancey. Devoted mother of Carolyn Lindstrom of Billerica, Janet Gladstone of Lowell and John Clancey of Salem, NH. Loving grandmother of Erica, Robby, Dalia, Brandon and his wife Kayla, Justine and Corynn. Sister of Ruth Shaeffer, John Kiely, Robert Kiely and the late Richard and William Kiely. She was a longtime LPN, working with several local long term care and homecare agencies. Funeral on Thursday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, at 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
