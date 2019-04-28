Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
JANICE BEATON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE BEATON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE D. (SNYDER) BEATON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANICE D. (SNYDER) BEATON Obituary
BEATON, Janice D. (Snyder) Of Somerville, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Beaton, Sr. Devoted mother of Theresa (Rowan) McLain and her husband Thomas of Somerville, Janice (Rowan) Poirier and her husband Ronald of FL, Debbie (Beaton) Joyce and her husband Martin of Franklin, Edward A. Beaton, Jr. of Somerville and the late Walter Rowan. Cherished grandmother of Tommy, Eddie, Bobby, Ashley, Joshua, Ronnie, Tina, Andy, Colin, Eddy, Felica, Marisa, Jason, Nicole and eight great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Frances Lyle of Malden. Her family is especially grateful to her longtime caregiver, Ann Marie Gates. Funeral Services will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Friday, May 3, at 12:30PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours, Thursday from 4PM- 8PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now