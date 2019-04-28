|
|
BEATON, Janice D. (Snyder) Of Somerville, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Beaton, Sr. Devoted mother of Theresa (Rowan) McLain and her husband Thomas of Somerville, Janice (Rowan) Poirier and her husband Ronald of FL, Debbie (Beaton) Joyce and her husband Martin of Franklin, Edward A. Beaton, Jr. of Somerville and the late Walter Rowan. Cherished grandmother of Tommy, Eddie, Bobby, Ashley, Joshua, Ronnie, Tina, Andy, Colin, Eddy, Felica, Marisa, Jason, Nicole and eight great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Frances Lyle of Malden. Her family is especially grateful to her longtime caregiver, Ann Marie Gates. Funeral Services will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Friday, May 3, at 12:30PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours, Thursday from 4PM- 8PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019