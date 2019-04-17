Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE DIBELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE (BAKER) DIBELLA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANICE (BAKER) DIBELLA Obituary
DiBELLA, Janice (Baker) Of Brockton, formerly of Norwood, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary R. DiBella. Devoted mother of Kimberly A. McKinney and her husband Kirk R. of Westwood and Michelle Ouellette of Mount Airy, NC. Grandmother of Kirk R. McKinney, Jr., Jacob D. McKinney, and Lily J. Ouellette. Daughter of Mildred Pepin of Norwood and the late Joseph A. Pepin. Sister of James Pepin of Canton, William Pepin of Halifax, and the late Joseph Pepin, Mary Johnson, and Barbara Sarkas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Janice was the retired owner of Guild Square Salon, Norwood. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, April 20, from 9-10am with a Funeral Service beginning at 10am in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Janice's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now