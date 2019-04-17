|
DiBELLA, Janice (Baker) Of Brockton, formerly of Norwood, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary R. DiBella. Devoted mother of Kimberly A. McKinney and her husband Kirk R. of Westwood and Michelle Ouellette of Mount Airy, NC. Grandmother of Kirk R. McKinney, Jr., Jacob D. McKinney, and Lily J. Ouellette. Daughter of Mildred Pepin of Norwood and the late Joseph A. Pepin. Sister of James Pepin of Canton, William Pepin of Halifax, and the late Joseph Pepin, Mary Johnson, and Barbara Sarkas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Janice was the retired owner of Guild Square Salon, Norwood. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, April 20, from 9-10am with a Funeral Service beginning at 10am in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Janice's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019