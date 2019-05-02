DeSIMONE, Janice E. (Berg) Of Wakefield, May 1, 2019, at age 74. Beloved wife of Stephen P. DeSimone with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Stephanie Pappas and her husband Chris of Weston, CT, and Janine Zullo and her husband Cosimo of Stoneham. Dear sister of Joan Collins and her late husband Ronald, and the late Louise E. McGuinness and her surviving husband Gerry of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Andrew & Alex Pappas and Sophia & Anthony Zullo. Dear cousin of Phyllis Churchill of Windham, NH and the late Carolyn Webber. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Janice during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, May 5, 2-6pm, and again on Monday at 9am before leaving in procession to Trinity Church, 131 W. Emerson St., Melrose for her Funeral Service celebrated at 10am. Interment in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Donations in memory of Janice may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900 Published in The Boston Globe from May 3 to May 5, 2019