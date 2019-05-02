Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Church
131 West Emerson Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
Forest Glade Cemetery
480 Lowell Street
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE DESIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE E. (BERG) DESIMONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANICE E. (BERG) DESIMONE Obituary
DeSIMONE, Janice E. (Berg) Of Wakefield, May 1, 2019, at age 74. Beloved wife of Stephen P. DeSimone with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Stephanie Pappas and her husband Chris of Weston, CT, and Janine Zullo and her husband Cosimo of Stoneham. Dear sister of Joan Collins and her late husband Ronald, and the late Louise E. McGuinness and her surviving husband Gerry of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Andrew & Alex Pappas and Sophia & Anthony Zullo. Dear cousin of Phyllis Churchill of Windham, NH and the late Carolyn Webber. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Janice during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, May 5, 2-6pm, and again on Monday at 9am before leaving in procession to Trinity Church, 131 W. Emerson St., Melrose for her Funeral Service celebrated at 10am. Interment in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Donations in memory of Janice may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now