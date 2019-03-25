FLORENTINE, Janice E. Of East Boston, and Lynnfield, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 71 years, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Arthur "Artie" Smith, Jr. Loving mother of John Giammarco and his wife Leah of Lynnfield. Cherished sister of Larry Florentino and his wife Andrea of Lynn and the late Frank "Brother" Florentine and his late wife Carol. Adored grandmother of Kayla, John Jr. and Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Connor. Also survived by her loving nephews Erik and his wife Stacy and their daughter Eriana and Robert and his wife Emily and their son R.J., as well as many friends. "Nana Janice" to Zara, Holland, Seamus, and Sile. Family and friends will Celebrate Janice's Life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 12 noon to 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory may be made to the Hallmark Health VNA, and Hospice, Inc., 178 Savin St., Suite 300, Malden, MA 02148, or you may visit them on the web at hallmarkhealthhomecare.org For more information please visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary