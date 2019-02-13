DORSEY, Janice Lorraine (Casciolini) Of Needham, February 11, 2019. Jan is survived by her husband Andrew, and her children, Laura and her husband Daniel Walsh of Needham, Pamela and her husband Daniel McGovern of Jacksonville, NC, and Drew and his wife Jean Dorsey of Winchendon. She is also survived by her wonderful band of nine grandchildren, DJ, Kelsey and Tim Walsh, Heather, Matthew and Alison McGovern, and Drue, Declan and Maeve Dorsey. She was the sister of the late Marion Clark. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, NEEDHAM, on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave, Needham, on Monday, Feb. 18 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the Dorsey family encourages you to make contributions in her memory to the Friends of The Center at the Heights, 300 Hillside Ave. Needham, MA 02494, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Jan enjoyed working for the Town of Needham for 17 years, at the Needham Park and Recreation Commission and the Needham Youth Commission. She served on the Board of Friends of the Needham Board of Health, Traveling Meals Program, and the Friends of the Center at the Heights. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Jan, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary