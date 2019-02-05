GOULDE, Jason Alexander "Jay" Of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Needham, February 4, 2019. Jay graduated from Needham High School in 1991, and the University of South Florida in 1995. After graduation from college, he settled in the Greater Tampa Bay area, and worked in the automobile and public relations sectors before founding the private, non-profit Outdoor Arts Foundation in 2002. As Executive Director, he worked with artists, sponsors and venues throughout the Tampa Bay Area, and around the world on projects such as, the Tour of Turtles, Manatee Menagerie, Chairs for Charity, and Bowwowhaus Tampa and Bowwowhaus London, his final project. One of his most ambitious projects was to display large sections of the Berlin Wall across the U.S. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its fall. He will be remembered and sorely missed by his family and by a large network of close and loving friends, all of whom cherished his dedication, warmth, humor, and good spirits. Jay's enthusiasm and positive attitude was an inspiration for all who knew him. He was a fun-loving person whose presence brought joy to all. His spirit lives on in all of our memories. Jay is survived by his father, Michael A. Goulde of Needham, Massachusetts and his mother, Judith Goulde of Palm Harbor, Florida. He was the stepson of Rena E. Freedman of Needham, nephew of Rochelle and David Zohn of Arlington, VA, grandson of the late Leonard and Cecelia Goulde and Isidore and Beatrice Balton, first cousin of Mark J. Zohn of Atlanta and Sheryl K. Zohn of Beverly Hills. His loss is also mourned by his great-aunt, Barbara Kamens of Chelsea, many cousins and a large network of close, dear, and loving friends. Jay succumbed to non-Hodgkins Lymphoma after a courageous five-year fight. Donations to honor Jay's memory can be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Burial will be in Palm Harbor, Florida at a private ceremony. A Celebration of his Life is being planned for the near future.



