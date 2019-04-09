Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN EILAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN (HOWELL) EILAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEAN (HOWELL) EILAND Obituary
EILAND, Jean (Howell) Of Marlboro, April 3, 2019, age 76. Devoted mother of Denise Dunn and her husband Bill, and Richard Eiland and his wife Dana. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey Jean, Holly Rose, Turner, Leo, and Grace. Loving sister of Trent Howell and his wife Lesha, Ty Howell, and Terry Howell. Aunt of Thomas and Nathan. Beloved daughter of the late Tyrus and Joan (Thompson) Howell. Friends and family are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Jean's family in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 from 3 to 5pm.

A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held immediately following in the Funeral Home at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean's memory to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence barilefuneral.com and for further information:

facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barile Funeral Home
Download Now