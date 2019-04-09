|
|
EILAND, Jean (Howell) Of Marlboro, April 3, 2019, age 76. Devoted mother of Denise Dunn and her husband Bill, and Richard Eiland and his wife Dana. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey Jean, Holly Rose, Turner, Leo, and Grace. Loving sister of Trent Howell and his wife Lesha, Ty Howell, and Terry Howell. Aunt of Thomas and Nathan. Beloved daughter of the late Tyrus and Joan (Thompson) Howell. Friends and family are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Jean's family in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 from 3 to 5pm.
A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held immediately following in the Funeral Home at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean's memory to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence barilefuneral.com and for further information:
facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories
781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019