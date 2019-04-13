ENGLISH, Jean Age 72, passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. English. Jean was born in Lowell, on August 24, 1946 a daughter of the late Frederick Baltoumas and Dorothy (Levis) Baltoumas. She was educated in the Lowell School system and she was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1964. While at Lowell High she was a Girl Officer. She continued her education, attending Northern Essex Community College. She was employed as a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines for over 25 years. In her youth, Jean was an excellent sewer and a Rainbow girl, or you could find her with a book in her hand. However, Jean was most known for her smile. She would light up a room with her smile, and she always had a nice word to say. Even through her illness, she always remained positive. Besides her husband "Joe," who took care of her, Jean is survived and will be deeply missed by her brother: Michael Baltoumas of Nashua, NH, her Uncle Jimmy Golias of Tewksbury, and her God-daughter Jennifer Baltoumas and her cousin Maria Pavlakos of CT., and her many, many friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Monday, April 15th from 3-7PM in Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Service to follow at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell. Her burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. Dracut Funeral Home 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut.



