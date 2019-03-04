Boston Globe Obituaries
HALL, Jean Harriot Morgan Age 90, passed away on Wed., Feb. 27, 2019. She was born in Braintree, MA, on Nov. 9, 1928. Growing up during the great depression, she became a reliable, self-supporting person. Jean graduated from Simmons College in 1950 through a scholarship, later studying and working at the "Yale, New Haven Medical School of Nursing," assisting in the authoring a "Manual of Nursing Practice." Later, after marriage and raising a family, living in Lynnfield Center, MA, she took employment at the Addison Westley Publishing Co. in the International Science Division. She always enjoyed the academic field. Also, Jean assisted on the board of the Bonney Memorial Library in Cornish, ME, as treasurer for a few years. Jean had high praise for the staff of Portland Mercy Hospital She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Hall; a son, David K. Hall of Cornish; and a sister, Barbara Anderson of AZ. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 1 PM, at the Cornish United Church of Christ, 37 Main St., Cornish. Pastor Kris Stanley will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Cornish. Arrangements have been entrusted to Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home-CORNISH. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019
