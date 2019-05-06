|
|
INTOPPA, Jean L. (McKenzie) Of Medford, May 5th. Beloved girlfriend of Michael Storck. Devoted mother of Joyce Reilly and her husband Dennis of Wakefield, Louis Intoppa and his wife Jennifer of Medford, David Intoppa and his wife Julie of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Julianne, John, Brian, Lacey, Colin, Ava, Leo, Callie Jean, Benjamin and Joseph. Dear sister of Joyce Keddie of Woburn and the late Miriam McKenzie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, May 9th at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's name to Globe Santa, Boston Globe Foundation, PO Box 491, Medford, MA 02155-005. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019