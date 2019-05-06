Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN INTOPPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN L. (MCKENZIE) INTOPPA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEAN L. (MCKENZIE) INTOPPA Obituary
INTOPPA, Jean L. (McKenzie) Of Medford, May 5th. Beloved girlfriend of Michael Storck. Devoted mother of Joyce Reilly and her husband Dennis of Wakefield, Louis Intoppa and his wife Jennifer of Medford, David Intoppa and his wife Julie of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Julianne, John, Brian, Lacey, Colin, Ava, Leo, Callie Jean, Benjamin and Joseph. Dear sister of Joyce Keddie of Woburn and the late Miriam McKenzie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, May 9th at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's name to Globe Santa, Boston Globe Foundation, PO Box 491, Medford, MA 02155-005. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now