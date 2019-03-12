ALBAUGH, Jean M. (McCarthy) Of Weymouth, died March 11, 2019, at the age of 83. Jean was a talented singer and pianist, and was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church choir for many years. She enjoyed her family's annual trip to Stowe, VT, creating many wonderful memories. Faith and family were the focus of Jean's life. She was the beloved wife of Edward P. Albaugh. Loving mother of Susan Bennett and her husband Richard of Weymouth, Karen Albaugh of Weymouth, and Larry Albaugh and his partner Thomas Halpenny of Boston. Proud grandma of Patrick and Kathleen Bennett. Sister of the late Barbara McCarthy and the late William J. McCarthy, Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, 4-7 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rt. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9:15 AM on Thursday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., East Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary