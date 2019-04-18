|
GRABOWSKI, Jean M. (CHAPSKI) Of Saugus, April 11, age 85. Wife of the late Robert S. Grabowski. Beloved mother of Richard C. Grabowski, Donald R. Grabowski & his wife Angela. Dear sister of Edward Chapski & his wife Shirley. Loving grandmother of Geena Grabowski & the late Zackery Grabowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews & cousins. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday 4-7 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2019