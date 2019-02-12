Boston Globe Obituaries
JEAN MITCHELL
JEAN R. (MELTZER) MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Jean R. (Meltzer) Of Brookline, formerly of Framingham and Boston, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Albert Mitchell. Loving mother of Paul Mitchell & Deb White of NC and David & Lisa Mitchell of Bedford. Cherished grandmother of Jenna Mitchell. Dear sister of Sylvia Simes. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Friday, February 15 at 11:00am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
