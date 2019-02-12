|
MITCHELL, Jean R. (Meltzer) Of Brookline, formerly of Framingham and Boston, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Albert Mitchell. Loving mother of Paul Mitchell & Deb White of NC and David & Lisa Mitchell of Bedford. Cherished grandmother of Jenna Mitchell. Dear sister of Sylvia Simes. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Friday, February 15 at 11:00am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019