|
|
BOUTILIER, Jean T. (Murphy) Of Wakefield, died on April 15. Beloved wife of the late Norman J. Boutilier. Cherished mother of Brian G. Boutilier of Haverhill, Claire T. Boutilier of Woburn, Jan M. Freeman and her husband Kevin of Methuen and the late Paul J. and Kevin E. Boutilier. Sister of the late Edward S. Russell and Edward S. Murphy, Jr. Loving grandmother of Shauna Keane of Fort Mitchell, AL, Scott Freeman of Methuen and Nicole Crockett of Malden. Sister-in-law of Dorothy Murphy of Burlington. Also survived by several nieces. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sat., April 20, from 2-5 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, on Mon., April 22, at 10:30 AM. For obituary visit bedfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Jean T. (Murphy) BOUTILIER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019