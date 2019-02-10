DELAHUNT, Jean W. (Wynott) Of Pocasett, passed away February 8, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family. Jean was born in NH to the late Wendell and Sarah Wynott. She attended Wellesley College earning her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. Jean worked many years as a stewardess for TWA. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, tennis, skiing, and spending time with her grandchildren who meant the world to her.



Jean was happily married 58 years to her Weymouth High School sweetheart, the late Robert M. Delahunt, Senior. Jean was the beloved mother to three children. She leaves her daughter, Susan Delahunt of Weymouth, her son, Robert M. Delahunt, Jr. and his fianc? Lesley Eisner of Weymouth, and a daughter, Caren Delahunt and son-in-law, Paul Baker of Duxbury. Jean was the proud and cherished "Kika" to her grandchildren, Lauren and Jack Baker. Jean also leaves her dear sister, Helen Gauvin of NH and cousin of Lucille Morris of NH. Jean leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, at 8AM-9:30AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital), prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jean to the Bourne Food Pantry, 20 Commerce Park Rd., Pocasset, MA 02559, or St. Vincent De Paul Society, of St. John the Evangelist Church, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset, MA 02559. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary