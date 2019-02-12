Boston Globe Obituaries
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:45 AM
Mt. St. Vincent
125 Oakland St.
Wellesley Hills, MA
View Map
SISTER JEAN WALDRON SC

SISTER JEAN WALDRON SC Obituary
SISTER JEAN WALDRON, SC (Mary Winifred) Of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on February 10, 2019. A Sister of Charity for 62 years who was missioned in Riverton, NJ; Brooklyn; Patchogue and Bellmore, New York; locally in Quincy, Dover, Needham and Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Peter J. and Winifred (Walsh) Waldron. Sister of the late Peter J. Waldron, Jr. Sister-in-law of Gayle Waldron. Aunt of Janet Smalley and Kathleen Ruby. Also survived by two grandnephews, Zachary and Nicholas Ruby, as well as all her sisters in community. Visiting Hours at Mt. St. Vincent, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills on Thursday, February 14, 2018 from 9:30 - 10:15 am, with a Prayer Service at 10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
