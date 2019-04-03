|
AUBIN, Jeanne Eliante Age 99, of Arlington, March 30. Beloved wife of the late Serdilus Aubin. Dear mother Mericie Aubin, Gladyce Aubin and Lucie Aubin and survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Friday, April 12 from 6:00 to 9:00pm and to her Funeral Home Service Saturday, April 13 at 10:00am. Burial to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To send an online condolence visit, devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019