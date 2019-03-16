Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JEANNE GABRIEL
JEANNE GABRIEL

JEANNE GABRIEL Obituary
GABRIEL, Jeanne Of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Gabriel. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Langone) Hennessy. Devoted niece of Joan Grace of Arlington, Kathleen Grace of Woburn and the late Thomas Hennessy, Anna Reardon, William Grace, Patricia Demerino, George Grace, Albert Grace, Florence Giangrande and Robert Grace. Also survived by many cousins. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, March 19, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hurs in the Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
