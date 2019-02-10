LESLIE, Jeanne Age 82, formerly of North Andover, Revere and Methuen, passed away February 8, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell, MA. She was born in Revere, MA to the late John E. and Irene (Frazier) Leslie, Sr. Devoted mother of Lisa Balboni and her partner Yvonne Rodriguez of Jersey City, NJ and Lori and her husband Robert Moccaldi of Andover, MA. Cherished grandmother of Jonathon Balboni. Sister of the late Irene M. Kelsen, survived by sisters Ruth Relyea of Canandaigua, NY and Marie Trudeau of Saugus, MA, and brother John E. Leslie, Jr. of Revere, MA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Parish, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA. Burial will follow in West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com



