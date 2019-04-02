BREAGY, Jeannette Marie 1935 to 2019 Jeannette Breagy of Lady Lake FL, formerly of Brockton and Onset, MA, passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Breagy Sr., and the daughter of the late Annabel & Arthur Vaine of Winchendon, MA. Jean is survived by her children: Lisa Kerrigan of Ft. Myers, FL, Rick (wife Lisa) of Norwell, MA, and Kimberly Bryant formerly of Carver, MA; sister-in-law Paula Gaddis Breagy of Barnstable, MA, as well as her brother-in-law Phil Bourgeois and his surviving children Faye Wheeler, Brian Bourgeois, Phillis Johnson and Gaynor Bourgeois, most of whom are still in the Winchendon area. She was predeceased by her sister Theresa Bourgeois and brother Walter Vaine. Jean graduated from Fisher College in Boston. After working at MIT, she left to raise her family and to open and operate the Rick Farrell Entertainment Agency with her husband. She enjoyed being outdoors; gardening and spending time with friends and family. Jean was kind, loving and generous. Everyone who came to visit was treated like family. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Services are private. Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society Lady Lake 352-430-1449



