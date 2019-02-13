|
|
KROL, Jeffrey L. Age 55, of Lexington, on February 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his loving mother, Shirley A. McAlpin of Lexington, fiancee, Karen Einstein of Arlington, beloved brother, Jed Krol and his wife Mary of Woburn, Glen McAlpin, Jr. of Dracut, and Deborah Ranucci of Billerica. Also survived by several nephews and a niece. Son of the late Glen McAlpin. Visiting Hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sat. Feb. 16, 2019, 2pm-4pm. Service at 4pm. Family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130, https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/ are appreciated. More info and directions:
shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019