DERBY, Jeffrey W. Age 28, lifelong Hudson resident, died unexpectedly on April 6, 2019. Cherished son of Christine (Maue) Derby of Hudson and the late James B. Derby. Beloved brother of Erin Derby and her fiancé Christopher Tracy of Hudson. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Grandson of the late Ward F. and Elizabeth A. Maue. Visiting Hours Thursday, April 11th from 5 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to Learn To Cope, 4 Court Street, Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 (www.learn2cope.org). For his full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019