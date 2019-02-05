HARTWELL, Jennie B. (nee Giovanina Maragioglio) Of Revere on February 5, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Paul K. Hartwell. Devoted mother of Paul S. Hartwell (caregiver for many years to his mother) and his wife Dorothy of Danvers, and William Hartwell and his fiance Dorothy Russo of FL. Cherished grandmother of Scot Hartwell, and Dylana Genzale and her husband Thomas. Adoring great-grandmother of Dylan Hartwell, Kelsey Hartwell, Thomas Genzale Jr., and Breanna Genzale. Dear sister of the late Frank Maragioglio, John Maragioglio, Josephine Kurey, Nina Margioglio, and Stephen Maragioglio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a Prayer Service at 11:00am in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jennie to Prospect House Activities Program, 420 Reservoir Ave., Revere, MA 02151 or to Winthrop PACE Program, 26 Sturgis St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For guest book, please visit



www.Buonfiglio.com



Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno



Funeral Home Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary