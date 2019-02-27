Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JENNIE CIRASO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIE E. CIRASO

JENNIE E. CIRASO Obituary
CIRASO, Jennie E. Age 95, a lifelong Lincoln resident, died at the Elizabeth Seton Residence, in Wellesley on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She leaves behind one brother, John Ciraso and his wife Judy of Lincoln, one sister, Mary MacDonald of Concord, her sister-in-law, Sheilah Ciraso of Wellesley, her niece, Patricia Ciraso, and nephew, Edward Ciraso. Jennie was also the sister of the late Anne, Michael, Frank, Tony, and Rocco Ciraso. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph Church, in Lincoln, on Wednesday, February 27. Burial followed at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord. For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
