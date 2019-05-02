DEMAREE, Jennifer A. (Andrews) Of Arlington, passed away suddenly on April 28th. Born in Hartford, CT on May 29, 1967, to Brian and Lucy Andrews. Jennifer spent her early childhood years in Tolland, CT before her family relocated to York, ME. She graduated from York High School in 1985, where she excelled in field hockey, basketball and track. Jennifer attended the University of Vermont where she met her husband and best friend, Marc Demaree. They graduated together in 1989, and were married on June 16, 1990. Jennifer graduated from the University of New Hampshire law school in 1993, and then began a successful law career, passing the bar in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Her career spanned many areas, but her true success and many friends was found in work for Lahey Health. Jennifer's greatest joy in her life was her family. Marc and her had two daughters, Ellie and Kate, who are successful students and athletes at Hamilton College and Arlington High School, respectively. There was not a day where Jennifer was not busy attending softball, volleyball, soccer or basketball games. An avid supporter of Arlington and Hamilton sports, she will be truly missed on the sidelines cheering for her daughters and their teammates. Jennifer's second love was the beach. There was not a moment in her life when she was not planning the pilgrimage of her family to Cape Cod where they maintained a cottage in Wellfleet, just steps from the beach. Her days in Wellfleet were filled with family, friends, and anyone who enjoyed the sand in their toes. Jennifer could easily be found on the dunes of Lecount Hollow from the early morning, winnowing the days away entertaining friends and family, always maintaining her bright smile and infectious laugh. Those days were sure to end with the signature gin and tonic. Jennifer is survived by her daughters, her husband, her parents, brother Peter Andrews and his wife and children, her uncle Craig Andrews and his wife Debbie, six cousins - and all of their children, as well as her husband's father Jim Demaree, her sister-in-law Leslie Goldsmith and husband Eddy and their children. Jennifer was a bond that held the family together and will forever be remembered and missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 6th at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist, 630 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. Visiting Hours begin at 2:00 pm with a service to follow at 4:00 pm. Our family extends heartfelt thanks to all her friends who have shown compassion and graciousness during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Jennifer Demaree Arlington Girls Athletic Fund or the Histiocytosis Association. Donations to the Athletic Fund should be made via checks payable to "Fidelity Charitable" and sent to Fidelity Charitable, P.O. Box 770001, Cincinnati, OH 45277-0053. Please reference the "Jennifer Demaree Arlington Girls Athletic Fund" in the memo field of your check, and accompany your check with a Fidelity Charitable Contribution form that can be found at fidelitycharitable.org/docs/Contribution.pdf Inquiries about donations to the Athletic Fund can be directed to Leslie Goldsmith at [email protected] or 410.750-7096. Checks payable to the Histiocytosis Association should be sent to 332 North Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook. Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2019