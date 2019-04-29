Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIFER (JENKINS) HEWICK-MORALES

JENNIFER (JENKINS) HEWICK-MORALES Obituary
HEWICK-MORALES, Jennifer (Jenkins) Of Billerica, April 23rd, at sixty-nine years of age. Devoted mother of Paul David Hewick, his wife Wendy Gordon-Hewick of Brighton and Claire Hewick-Toohey, her husband Dennis of Tewksbury. Dear sister of Barbara Webb, her husband Graham of England. Treasured grandmother of Andrew Hewick, Ella and Olivia Toohey. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Sunday, May 5th, 4-7 p.m. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2019
