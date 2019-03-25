|
FERENT, Jennifer I. (Rogers) Of Dorchester, suddenly, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward L. Ferent. Loving mother of Cameron, Torrance and Caroline. Cherished daughter of James Rogers of Randolph and Diane Crane of Quincy. Devoted sister of Kathryn Kasper, Matthew, Phillip, Alexander, Robert, Susannah, Amanda, Stephen, Vanessa, and Jonathan. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Neponset, Friday morning at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Ferent Children's Fund, c/o the Boston Firefighter's Credit Union, 60 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA 02124. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019