|
|
CARR, Jerome B. Age 80, of Wellesley, passed March 31, 2019. Jerry was born in in Syracuse, NY, Dec. 17, 1938. He earned his B.S. from St Louis University in 1961, M.S. from BC in 1965 and Ph.D. from RPI in 1971. He ran his environmental consulting firm, Carr Research Laboratory, from 1974 until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Gudrun "Goody" (Bös), his children Christopher Carr, Jennifer (Sean) Gallagher and Donna (Brian) Leclerc, grandchildren Timothy and Kevin Gallagher, sister Shelia Malley, brother Victor (Patricia) Carr, and many nieces and nephews. A Service will be held Monday, May 6, at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Wellesley. A Private Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Boston Home for Little Wanders, thehome.org or The Parkinson's Foundation, parkinson.org Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019