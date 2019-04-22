HOWARD, Jesse Lord Of Canton, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on April 20, 2019 at the age of 43. Beloved son of Gary and Sheila (Danahy) Howard of West Bridgewater, formerly of Canton. Dear brother of Jason Howard, his wife Coleen and daughter Hannah of Westwood. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, and leaves behind many loyal and dedicated friends. Jesse was a 1993 graduate of Canton High School, where he captained both the hockey and baseball teams, and was recognized as a Hockomock League All-Star in hockey his senior year. He went on to play both sports at the New Hampton Preparatory School and later attended Colorado State University. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday, April 27, at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 700 Washington Street, Canton. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jesse's memory to the Canton Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 215, Canton, MA 02021. To sign guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary