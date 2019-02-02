GEARIN, Joan A.M. (O'Sullivan) Of Arlington, formerly of Dorchester. Passed away on February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Gearin. Loving mother of Mary Ellen Gearin and Joan L. Gearin of Arlington. Daughter of the late Helen (Flynn) and Donald J. O'Sullivan. Dear sister-in-law of William J. Gearin and his wife Anne of Merrimack, NH, and the late Catherine Welch and Mary Bilodeau. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joan was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury, Emmanuel College, and Boston College Law Class of 1977. In Arlington, Joan was involved in League of Women's Voters, Zonta, the Civil Rights Committee, and the Historical Society. Joan was an avid reader, who loved the ocean, sailing, jazz and classical piano music and birds and flowers. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, at 10 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Eulalia's Church, Winchester at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours, Tuesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Robbins Library, 700 Mass Ave, Arlington, MA 02476. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary