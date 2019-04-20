|
ARSNEAULT, Joan (Pages) Age 79, of South Boston, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Boston on January 11, 1940, the daughter of Arthur and Eileen Pages & was raised in Boston's South End, along with her 5 siblings. In 1969, she & her husband Thomas Arsneault, Jr. moved to South Boston where she resided the remainder of her life. She was retired from a career that spanned Shawmut Bank & New England Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with friends
& family, had great affection for pets & liked a variety of collectables. She is survived by her son John Arsneault & grandson Thomas Arsneault of Ipswich, MA, as well as sisters-in-law Eileen Pages & Rosemarie Pages, nieces Susan Amaral, Joanne Pages, Deb McCarthy, Peggy Mayo & nephew John Pages, Jr. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas, her sisters Margret and Ellen, & her brothers Walter, Arthur & John. Services will be held Tuesday, April 23rd from 11am-1pm at Casper Funeral Home in SOUTH BOSTON, followed by burial next to her husband at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019