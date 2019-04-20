ARSNEAULT, Joan (Pages) Age 79, of South Boston, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Boston on January 11, 1940, the daughter of Arthur and Eileen Pages & was raised in Boston's South End, along with her 5 siblings. In 1969, she & her husband Thomas Arsneault, Jr. moved to South Boston where she resided the remainder of her life. She was retired from a career that spanned Shawmut Bank & New England Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with friends



& family, had great affection for pets & liked a variety of collectables. She is survived by her son John Arsneault & grandson Thomas Arsneault of Ipswich, MA, as well as sisters-in-law Eileen Pages & Rosemarie Pages, nieces Susan Amaral, Joanne Pages, Deb McCarthy, Peggy Mayo & nephew John Pages, Jr. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas, her sisters Margret and Ellen, & her brothers Walter, Arthur & John. Services will be held Tuesday, April 23rd from 11am-1pm at Casper Funeral Home in SOUTH BOSTON, followed by burial next to her husband at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary