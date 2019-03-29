Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
(603) 883-3401
JOAN BENTLEY Obituary
BENTLEY, Joan It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Joan Bentley of Nashua, NH, and formerly of Lexington, MA. She was born in Canada 90 years ago, and after meeting her husband, Raymond, in Daytona Beach, FL, they were happily married for 66 years.

All are welcome to attend a Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00AM, at the First Congregational Church, 1 Concord St., Nashua. A light luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial donations in Joan's name are encouraged to be sent to the Huntington at Nashua, "Employee Appreciation Fund" or the "Scholarship Fund," 55 Kent Lane, Nashua, NH 03062. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., NASHUA, NH 03064, is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at davisfuneralhomenh.com 603-883-3401. "One Memory Lights Another"
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2019
