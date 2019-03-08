Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOAN BROCKWAY ESCH


ESCH, Joan Brockway Age 88, formerly of Concord and Lexington, died peacefully on February 23, 2019. Joan is survived by her sons, David Esch and Tomas Espinosa of Boston, and Tom and Kathy Esch and their children Matthew and Elizabeth of Aloha, OR. She is also survived by her former husband Robin Esch of Sudbury. A Memorial Service will be held for Joan on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Parish Church, 20 Lexington Rd,, Concord, MA 01742. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Community Music Center of Boston: https://cmcb.org/donate/ To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019
