St Mary's Church
1201 Alpine Rd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Church
2051 Mt. Diablo Boulevard,
Walnut Creek, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
2051 Mt. Diablo Boulevard
Walnut Creek, CA
CONLEY, Joan Elizabeth (Carroll) Joan Elizabeth Carroll was born on November 4, 1932, to Ellen "Doris" (Glynn) Carroll and John A. Carroll

in Boston, joining her older brother Paul. Just before giving birth, Doris went to the polls and voted for FDR for his first term. Joan grew up in Roslindale and graduated from Emmanuel College, then from Simmons College with her Masters in Library Science.

Joan knew she would be a librarian from the time she was three years old and her first paying job was at the Boston Public Library. Later she worked at the Boston College Library, where a dashing young man who drove a convertible asked her if, instead of paying his overdue fine, she would go on a date with him. That man, Austin Byrne Conley, became her husband, partner, and father of Byrne Jr., Cathleen, and Sean. Joan and Byrne were married until Byrne's death in 1991.

Joan, Byrne and the children moved to Walnut Creek, CA in 1967. Her first job in California, and one of her proudest achievements, was starting the Library from scratch at St. Mary Elementary School in Walnut Creek. Joan was a librarian for four decades at several school districts and a university.

Joan passed from us on March 22, 2019. In addition to her children and their spouses, she left her grandson, Liam. As a lifelong Catholic, we will Celebrate Joan's Life on Saturday, March 30, at St. Mary Church in Walnut Creek, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local library. While you are visiting your library, please say thank you to your Librarian.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
