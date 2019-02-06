|
LEWIS, Joan L. Age 81, of Hyde Park, January 27, 2019. Loving mother of Kevin Andre Lewis of NJ. Dear grandmother of Sheena Hydia Lewis and Kevin Lewis, Jr. Special great-grandmother of Giselle Hammonds. Beloved sister of 6 sisters, and 3 brothers. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, extended family, and her Morning Star Baptist Church family. Visitation 10AM, Tuesday, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Concluding services will be handled by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home, and Cremation Services, 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA 31206. To post a sympathy message please visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019