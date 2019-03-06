DONOVAN, Joan M. (Legalle) Of Abington and Atria Maria Bay, Quincy, March 5, 2019, age 86 years.



Loving daughter of the late Louis J. and Helen Legalle (Wendell) of Weymouth and Brockton, MA. Loving wife of 44 years to the late Richard O. "Cracker" Donovan. Devoted sister of the late Retired Lieutenant Colonel Air Force Barbara L. Legalle. Beloved aunt of Kevin R. Donovan, Sharon Donovan Hart, Christine A. Donovan, Maureen D. McAlpine, Dennis L. Donovan and Michael P. Donovan Sr., all of Abington, Diane M. Fullerton of Florida, Kathleen M. Maple of Quincy, Joseph L. Farulla of Norwood, Elaine M. Farinella of Canton and Mary C. Brennan of Scituate. Loving great-aunt to sixteen grandnieces and nephews.



Joan grew up in the French speaking neighborhood of Brockton, MA, where she received her early education, in French, at the l'Ecole du Sacre-Coeur. Joan graduated from St. Patrick School in Brockton where she enjoyed being a cast member in the Operettas "Lelawala" and "The Flower of Venezia." Joan was also a graduate of the Williams School of Business.



Joan had a deep love of nature and the arts. She loved all animals, particularly birds and dogs with whom she immediately bonded. Joan was an avid reader and never lost her sharp mind and intellect. Joan enjoyed painting, music particularly opera and lovingly tending to her many plants that always thrived under her care. Joan had a sincere interest in anyone she met, often remembering the smallest of details shared in seemingly simple conversations. Joan's greatest love in life was her husband Rich.



Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Friday, March 8, 2019, at 8am followed by a 9am Funeral Mass in St. Bridget's Church, Abington, MA. Visitation Thursday, March 7th 4-6pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Bridget's Parish Abington, Mass.