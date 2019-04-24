|
BEUMEL, Joan N. (Kelley) Of Peabody, April 21, 2019, at the age of 89, beloved wife of the late Oscar "Frank" Beumel. Retired school teacher in Everett, Durham, NH, and PA and in OH. She leaves 3 sons, Gregory Beumel of Washington, DC, Christopher Beumel of Charleston, SC, and Jeffrey Beumel of Newark, OH, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late LeRoy J. Kelley, Jr. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a Visitation on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 12 noon to 1 P.M. at the Brooksby Village Chapel, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 P.M. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, Boston. Memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. Please visit www.ccbfuneral.com for online obituary or post condolences. Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn St Peabody, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019