AUSTIN, Joan Perkins Age 97, of Lexington, April 28, 2019. Beloved mother of the late Katharine Garraty, John Garraty of New York, NY, and Sarah Garraty of Boston, formerly of Concord. Also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust, P.O. Box 70567, Dartmouth, MA 02747 (www.dnrt.org). For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019