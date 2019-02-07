Home

RASCH, Joan Died January 19, 2019, after a three year battle with cancer. She was 67 and lived with her husband of 43 years in Somerville, MA. Joan was bookkeeper for a locally based real estate management firm. She also worked as a church treasurer, Diocesan Financial Consultant, and in the social science field. She was an active convert to the Episcopal Church and enjoyed theatre, movies, novels (particularly those of L.M. Montgomery, and several science fiction writers). She graduated RL Thomas High School in Webster, NY and Clark University in Worcheter, where she met her husband. She is survived by her sister, Gretchen Rasch of Nelson, New Zealand and by her husband, Boston based actor, James Bodge. She is also survived by over 15 cousins and nieces and nephews, and by her aunt Elena Speidel of Charlottesville, VA. Her parents and brother predeceased her. No public services are planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
