CATALANOTTO, Joanne (Sardo) Apr. 23, 2019 of the North End and Las Vegas. Beloved wife of the late Stephen V. Devoted mother of the Late Christine C. Power and her husband John. Dear sister of Connie Butera of the North End and the Late Christine Sardo. Loving grandmother of Katie, Tessie and Sean Power. Funeral Mass in St. Stephen's Church, 401 Hanover St., BOSTON, on Saturday at 9 AM. Visitation 8-9 AM at the Church. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, NV. Donations in Joanne's memory may be made to the Marian Manor, 130 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02127
www.spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019