DASILVA, Joanne Age 65, of Stoughton, MA, March 7th. Daughter of the late Bernice and Frank Victoria. Loving wife of Manuel (Manny) B. Dasilva. Devoted mother of Manuel & his wife Guillhemina Dasilva of Stoughton and Michael and Julie Dasilva of Mansfield. Also survived by her 4 grandchildren, her sister Ruth Carrunchhio and several nieces and nephews. At her request there will not be any services. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, you can come to 1852 Central Street, Stoughton MA. Send condolences and visit her home between 1-4pm. For complete obituary & to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019