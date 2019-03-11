Boston Globe Obituaries
JODY F. LUONGO

LUONGO, Jody F. Of South Boston, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (Klimas) Luongo. Devoted father of Malena King and her husband Tony of Milton and Vanessa Ray and her husband Andrew of Braintree. Brother of Bradley of FL, Cory of Pembroke and the late Ronald Luongo. Grandfather of Anthony King Jr. And Drew Ray. Uncle of Ronda Hill, Donna and Ronald Luongo. Son of the late Francis and Josephine (DiManno) Luongo. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Friday, March 15th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, Saturday, March 16th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery Dorchester. Jody was longtime employee of the City of Boston and developer around Boston. Late member of Knights of Columbus #78 South Boston. Navy Veteran Vietnam.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019
